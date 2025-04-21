Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Japan host Women, Peace and Security Workshop [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S., Japan host Women, Peace and Security Workshop

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Hirose Ritsuko, Japan Ministry of Defense minister’s secretariat and evidence-based policymaking director general, speaks during the U.S.-Japan Women, Peace and Security in Military Operations workshop at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2025. WPS is a cross-cutting approach to advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific and is a military capability to enhance access, influence, localized risk reduction, and to provide information-based capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 03:30
    Photo ID: 8993247
    VIRIN: 250423-F-SL055-1190
    Resolution: 4611x3068
    Size: 1012.89 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    Japan

    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    DOD
    interoperability
    MOD
    USFJ
    WPS
    5 AF

