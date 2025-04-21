U.S., Japan host Women, Peace and Security Workshop

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hirose Ritsuko, Japan Ministry of Defense minister’s secretariat and evidence-based policymaking director general, speaks during the U.S.-Japan Women, Peace and Security in Military Operations workshop at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2025. WPS is a cross-cutting approach to advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific and is a military capability to enhance access, influence, localized risk reduction, and to provide information-based capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)