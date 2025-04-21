U.S., Japan host Women, Peace and Security Workshop

Attendees take notes during the U.S.-Japan Women, Peace and Security in Military Operations workshop at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2025. Spanning two days, the workshop featured multiple panels, discussions and presentations, leveraging the expertise of trained WPS advisors to exchange ideas, share best practices, and explore meaningful dialogue on how to further expand collaboration on WPS topics in defense sector operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)
