    U.S., Japan host Women, Peace and Security Workshop [Image 3 of 8]

    U.S., Japan host Women, Peace and Security Workshop

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. and Japan military personnel applaud during the U.S.-Japan Women, Peace and Security in Military Operations workshop at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2025. Spanning two days, the workshop featured multiple panels, discussions and presentations, leveraging the expertise of trained WPS advisors to exchange ideas, share best practices, and explore meaningful dialogue on how to further expand collaboration on WPS topics in defense sector operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 03:30
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
