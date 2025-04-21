U.S., Japan host Women, Peace and Security Workshop

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, gives opening remarks at the U.S.-Japan Women, Peace and Security in Military Operations workshop at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2025. This workshop was held to deepen awareness and understanding of how WPS is applied by men and women across the U.S. and Japan defense sector, by both defense officials and military personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)