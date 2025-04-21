U.S., Japan host Women, Peace and Security Workshop

Tomoko Matsuzawa, Japan Ministry of Defense Director, Office of International Cooperation on Women, Peace and Security, speaks during the U.S.-Japan Women, Peace and Security in Military Operations workshop at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2025. WPS is a cross-cutting approach to advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific and is a military capability to enhance access, influence, localized risk reduction, and to provide information-based capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)
