U.S., Japan host Women, Peace and Security Workshop

Women, Peace and Security advisors and experts from the Department of Defense and Japan Ministry of Defense hold a panel during the U.S.-Japan WPS workshop at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2025. This workshop was held to deepen awareness and understanding of how WPS is applied by men and women across the U.S. and Japan defense sector, by both defense officials and military personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)