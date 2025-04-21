The Steadfast Line hosts the 45th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A base honor guardsman plays Taps during the Operation Eagle Claw ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 24, 2025. The ceremony honored the eight service members who gave their lives in an attempt to rescue 52 American hostages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)