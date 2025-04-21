The Steadfast Line hosts the 45th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Justin Hoffman, left, Air Force Special Operations Command deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff McMaster, right, 27th Special Operations Wing deputy commander, salute as a wreath is laid during a memorial for Operation Eagle Claw at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 24, 2025. During the ceremony, the Steadfast Line honored the eight fallen service members: U.S. Air Force Capt. Richard Bakke, Maj. Harold Lewis Jr., Tech. Sgt. Joel Mayor, Maj. Lyn McIntosh, and Capt. Charles McMillian II, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. John Harvey, Cpl. George Holmes Jr., and SSgt Dewey Johnson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Shearn)