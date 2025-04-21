Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Steadfast Line hosts the 45th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw [Image 3 of 7]

    The Steadfast Line hosts the 45th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Shearn 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Justin Hoffman, left, Air Force Special Operations Command deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff McMaster, right, 27th Special Operations Wing deputy commander, salute as a wreath is laid during a memorial for Operation Eagle Claw at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 24, 2025. During the ceremony, the Steadfast Line honored the eight fallen service members: U.S. Air Force Capt. Richard Bakke, Maj. Harold Lewis Jr., Tech. Sgt. Joel Mayor, Maj. Lyn McIntosh, and Capt. Charles McMillian II, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. John Harvey, Cpl. George Holmes Jr., and SSgt Dewey Johnson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Shearn)

    Cannon honors the 45th anniversary of Operation EAGLE CLAW

