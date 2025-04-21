The Steadfast Line hosts the 45th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff McMaster, 27th Special Operations Wing deputy commander, speaks during the Operation Eagle Claw ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 24, 2025. The Steadfast Line honored the eight servicemembers’ sacrifices and recognized the lasting impact they had on the special operations community during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)