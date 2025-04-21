Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Steadfast Line hosts the 45th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw

    The Steadfast Line hosts the 45th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Justin Hoffman, Air Force Special Operations Command deputy commander, delivers remarks during the Operation Eagle Claw ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 24, 2025. Hoffman, alongside The Steadfast Line, honored the sacrifice of the eight men who gave their lives in the complex operation and their lasting impact on what would become U.S. Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)

    The Steadfast Line hosts the 45th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cannon honors the 45th anniversary of Operation EAGLE CLAW

    TAGS

    Air Force Special Operations Command
    MC-130
    45th anniversary
    Eagle Claw

