The Steadfast Line hosts the 45th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Justin Hoffman, Air Force Special Operations Command deputy commander, delivers remarks during the Operation Eagle Claw ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 24, 2025. Hoffman, alongside The Steadfast Line, honored the sacrifice of the eight men who gave their lives in the complex operation and their lasting impact on what would become U.S. Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)