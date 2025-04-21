Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Steadfast Line hosts the 45th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw [Image 6 of 7]

    The Steadfast Line hosts the 45th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Shearn 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    A base honor guardsman assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing lays a wreath for the fallen service members of Operation Eagle Claw during a memorial at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 24, 2025. During Operation Eagle Claw, an RH‑53D collided with a parked EC‑130 at the Desert One refueling site, killing eight service members and injuring several others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Shearn)

    This work, The Steadfast Line hosts the 45th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Tori Shearn, identified by DVIDS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cannon honors the 45th anniversary of Operation EAGLE CLAW

    Air Force Special Operations Command
    MC-130
    45th anniversary
    Eagle Claw

