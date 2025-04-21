The Steadfast Line hosts the 45th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A base honor guardsman assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing lays a wreath for the fallen service members of Operation Eagle Claw during a memorial at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 24, 2025. During Operation Eagle Claw, an RH‑53D collided with a parked EC‑130 at the Desert One refueling site, killing eight service members and injuring several others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Shearn)