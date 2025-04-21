The Steadfast Line hosts the 45th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw

A base honor guardsman assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing lays a wreath for the fallen service members of Operation Eagle Claw during a memorial at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 24, 2025. During Operation Eagle Claw, an RH‑53D collided with a parked EC‑130 at the Desert One refueling site, killing eight service members and injuring several others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Shearn)
Cannon honors the 45th anniversary of Operation EAGLE CLAW
