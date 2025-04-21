An MC-130 Commando II flies overhead at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 24, 2025. In honor of the 45th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw the flyover represented the aircraft involved in the operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 18:38
|Photo ID:
|8992365
|VIRIN:
|250424-F-MM194-1035
|Resolution:
|5880x3920
|Size:
|8.48 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Steadfast Line hosts the 45th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Kaylee Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cannon honors the 45th anniversary of Operation EAGLE CLAW
No keywords found.