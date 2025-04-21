Cannon honors the 45th anniversary of Operation EAGLE CLAW

Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. – The Steadfast Line gathered at the MC-130E static display, to commemorate the 45th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw in a ceremony that began with a two-ship flyover, here, April 24, 2025.



The operation, often referred to as the most successful failed mission in military history, was a complex and unforgiving effort to rescue 52 U.S. citizens held hostage in the U.S. embassy in Iran.



“Today marks the 45th anniversary of Eagle Claw, the story of courage and heroism showcasing the lengths that a small group of heroes would go to, to defend their nation and work to bring our fellow Americans home,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff McMaster, 27th Special Operations Wing deputy commander. “We honor their efforts today, and for having the guts to try.”



The mission was complex, bringing together U.S. Air Force AC-130s, MC-130s, and EC-130s, U.S., Navy RH-53 helicopters piloted by a Marine aircrew, and Army Special Forces units.



Enroute to their refueling point labeled Desert One, two RH-53D helicopters experienced mechanical failures and upon arriving at the refueling site another helicopter suffered a hydraulic system failure, becoming inoperable, leading to mission termination.



While maneuvering the remaining functional aircraft for refueling, a helicopter struck the vertical stabilizer of an EC-130, triggering a deadly explosion. Five Air Force members and three Marines lost their lives in the incident.



Air Force Maj. Richard Bakke, Maj. Harold Lewis Jr., Tech. Sgt. Joel C. Mayo, Maj. Lyn McIntosh, and Capt. Charles McMillian II of the 8th Special Operations Squadron died in the EC-130. Marine Corps Sgt. John Harvey, Cpl. George Holmes Jr., and Staff Sgt Dewey Johnson died on board the RH-53D.



“As we look back, we remember the eight men who gave their lives in pursuit of something greater than themselves,” said Maj. Gen. Justin Hoffman, Air Force Special Operations Command deputy commander. “Their actions made it clear that the United States will never stand idle while its people are in danger.”



The legacy of Operation Eagle Claw reaches far beyond the incident at Desert One. The events of the mission led to the Holloway Report, an investigation into the failures behind Operation Eagle Claw, commissioned by the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The report had a profound impact on the U.S. military and would eventually lead to the creation of a unified special operations command, known today as United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).



As the Air Force component to USSOCOM, AFSOC continues to honor lessons learned that day and continues to evolve tactics to meet today’s requirements.



Air Commandos are challenged to keep the spirit of those eight service members, who dedicated their lives to saving Americans through relentless preparation, innovation, and teamwork.



“Our predecessors showed us what happens when courage outpaces capability,” Hoffman said. “Your task is to match their courage with the readiness and integration they never had, so that the next no fail mission ends in triumph.”



AFSOC honors the past by preparing for the future – undaunted, unyielding, and always ready.



“When the moment comes, our Nation depends on those with the guts to try,” he said.



The Steadfast Line carries forward a legacy forged in the desert 45 years ago – one not defined by failure, but by courage, innovation, and sacrifice.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2025 Date Posted: 04.24.2025 18:43 Story ID: 496142 Location: CLOVIS, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 66 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cannon honors the 45th anniversary of Operation EAGLE CLAW, by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.