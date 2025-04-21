Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command| 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Justus Anderson, left, incoming company commander of Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, takes company guidon from Maj. Joseph Schultz, outgoing company commander of A Co, H&S Battalion, MCIPAC, during a change of command ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2025. Schulze, served as company commander for over a year and was relieved by Anderson who previously served as the operations officer for H&S Battalion, MCIPAC. Schulze is a native of New York and Anderson is a native of Mississippi. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesse Davis)