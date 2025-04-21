Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command | 2025 [Image 12 of 14]

    Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command | 2025

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific render a salute Maj. Justus Anderson, company commander of A Co, H&S Battalion, MCIPAC during a change of command ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2025. Maj. Joseph Schulze, outgoing company commander of Alpha Company, H&S Battalion, MCIPAC served as company commander for over a year and was relieved by Anderson who previously served as the operations officer for H&S Battalion, MCIPAC. Anderson is a native of Mississippi. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 02:45
    Photo ID: 8990701
    VIRIN: 250424-M-FB282-1042
    Resolution: 5803x3869
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command | 2025 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Maximiliano Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JAPAN
    OKINAWA
    USMC
    COC
    H&S Battalion
    MCIPAC

