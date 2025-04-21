U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific render a salute Maj. Justus Anderson, company commander of A Co, H&S Battalion, MCIPAC during a change of command ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2025. Maj. Joseph Schulze, outgoing company commander of Alpha Company, H&S Battalion, MCIPAC served as company commander for over a year and was relieved by Anderson who previously served as the operations officer for H&S Battalion, MCIPAC. Anderson is a native of Mississippi. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 02:45
|Photo ID:
|8990701
|VIRIN:
|250424-M-FB282-1042
|Resolution:
|5803x3869
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command | 2025 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Maximiliano Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.