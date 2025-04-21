Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command | 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Friends and family of U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Joseph Schulze, the outgoing commanding officer of Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific and Maj. Justus Anderson, incoming company commander of A Co, H&S Battalion, MCIPAC attend a change of command ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2025. Schulze, served as company commander for over a year and was relieved by Anderson who previously served as the operations officer for H&S Battalion, MCIPAC. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)