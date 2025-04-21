Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command| 2025 [Image 13 of 14]

    Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command| 2025

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Justus Anderson, left, incoming company commander of Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, shakes hands with Maj. Joseph Schultz, outgoing company commander of A Co, H&S Battalion, MCIPAC, during a change of command ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2025. Maj. Joseph Schulze, served as company commander for over a year and was relieved by Anderson who previously served as the operations officer for H&S Battalion, MCIPAC. Schulze is a native of New York and Anderson is a native of Mississippi. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesse Davis)

