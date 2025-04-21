Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command | 2025 [Image 11 of 14]

    Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command | 2025

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Friends and family of U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Joseph Schulze, the outgoing commanding officer of Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific and Maj. Justus Anderson, incoming company commander of A Co, H&S Battalion, MCIPAC attend a change of command ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2025. Schulze, served as company commander for over a year and was relieved by Anderson who previously served as the operations officer for H&S Battalion, MCIPAC. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 02:45
    Photo ID: 8990700
    VIRIN: 250424-M-FB282-1039
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    JAPAN
    OKINAWA
    USMC
    COC
    H&S Battalion
    MCIPAC

