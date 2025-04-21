Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command | 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Justus Anderson, company commander of Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, gives his remarks during a change of command ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2025. Maj. Joseph Schulze, served as company commander for over a year and was relieved by Anderson who previously served as the operations officer for H&S Battalion, MCIPAC. Anderson is a native of Mississippi. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)