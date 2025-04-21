Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command | 2025 [Image 9 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command | 2025

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Justus Anderson, company commander of Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, gives his remarks during a change of command ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2025. Maj. Joseph Schulze, served as company commander for over a year and was relieved by Anderson who previously served as the operations officer for H&S Battalion, MCIPAC. Anderson is a native of Mississippi. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 02:45
    Photo ID: 8990698
    VIRIN: 250424-M-FB282-1034
    Resolution: 6279x4186
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command | 2025 [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command | 2025
    Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command | 2025
    Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command | 2025
    Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command | 2025
    Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command | 2025
    Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command | 2025
    Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command | 2025
    Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command | 2025
    Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command | 2025
    Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command | 2025
    Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command | 2025
    Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command | 2025
    Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command| 2025
    Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command| 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAPAN
    OKINAWA
    USMC
    COC
    H&S Battalion
    MCIPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download