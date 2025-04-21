U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Justus Anderson, company commander of Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, gives his remarks during a change of command ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2025. Maj. Joseph Schulze, served as company commander for over a year and was relieved by Anderson who previously served as the operations officer for H&S Battalion, MCIPAC. Anderson is a native of Mississippi. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 02:45
|Photo ID:
|8990698
|VIRIN:
|250424-M-FB282-1034
|Resolution:
|6279x4186
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command | 2025 [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.