Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Culinary Showdown: 35th FW Turns Up the Heat [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Culinary Showdown: 35th FW Turns Up the Heat

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A panel of Misawa Air Base leaders judge dishes during a culinary showdown at Misawa AB, Japan, April 23, 2025. The event brought together Airmen, Sailors, JASDF members and Edgren High School culinary club members in a collaborative environment that fosters community bonds, encourages cross-cultural understanding and enhances interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 01:54
    Photo ID: 8990661
    VIRIN: 250423-F-VQ736-1237
    Resolution: 7061x4707
    Size: 21.42 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Culinary Showdown: 35th FW Turns Up the Heat [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Culinary Showdown: 35th FW Turns Up the Heat
    Culinary Showdown: 35th FW Turns Up the Heat
    Culinary Showdown: 35th FW Turns Up the Heat
    Culinary Showdown: 35th FW Turns Up the Heat
    Culinary Showdown: 35th FW Turns Up the Heat

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Cooking
    Culinary
    competition
    Misawa AB
    35th FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download