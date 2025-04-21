Culinary Showdown: 35th FW Turns Up the Heat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jazmen Davis, 35th Force Support Squadron dining facility manager, talks to Edgren High School culinary club members as they cook for a culinary showdown at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2025. These events strengthen community engagement, advancing the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission of unity, trust and cultural collaboration with allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)