    Culinary Showdown: 35th FW Turns Up the Heat [Image 1 of 5]

    Culinary Showdown: 35th FW Turns Up the Heat

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jazmen Davis, 35th Force Support Squadron dining facility manager, talks to Edgren High School culinary club members as they cook for a culinary showdown at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2025. These events strengthen community engagement, advancing the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission of unity, trust and cultural collaboration with allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Japan
    Cooking
    Culinary
    competition
    Misawa AB
    35th FW

