Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Culinary Showdown: 35th FW Turns Up the Heat [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Culinary Showdown: 35th FW Turns Up the Heat

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Misawa Air Base leaders who acted as judges pose with the winners of a culinary showdown at Misawa AB, Japan, April 23, 2025. The culinary showdown promotes cultural exchange and strengthens U.S.-Japan relations through teamwork, shared traditions and mutual appreciation, reinforcing key partnerships that contribute to long-term stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 01:54
    Photo ID: 8990660
    VIRIN: 250423-F-VQ736-1357
    Resolution: 7671x5114
    Size: 26 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Culinary Showdown: 35th FW Turns Up the Heat [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Culinary Showdown: 35th FW Turns Up the Heat
    Culinary Showdown: 35th FW Turns Up the Heat
    Culinary Showdown: 35th FW Turns Up the Heat
    Culinary Showdown: 35th FW Turns Up the Heat
    Culinary Showdown: 35th FW Turns Up the Heat

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Cooking
    Culinary
    competition
    Misawa AB
    35th FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download