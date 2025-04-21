Culinary Showdown: 35th FW Turns Up the Heat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Edgren High School culinary club member places pickled plums to finish a plate of hors d'oeuvres during a culinary showdown at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2025. The 35th Fighter Wing remains dedicated to building enduring bonds with the Japanese community through shared traditions and collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)