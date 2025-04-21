Culinary Showdown: 35th FW Turns Up the Heat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen sample hors d'oeuvres prepared by U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Force Support Squadron and Edgren High School culinary club members at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2025. Airmen strengthen cultural bonds and enhance collaboration with local communities, where shared culinary experiences foster teamwork and open communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)