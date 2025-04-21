Agile Bison 25-1 tests off-loading procedures across Europe

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing offload a light tactical all-terrain vehicle from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 on April 14, 2025 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. Agile Bison strengthened interoperability between U.S. forces along with our NATO allies, reinforcing shared defense objectives in situations that simulated real-world conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)
|04.13.2025
|04.23.2025 09:05
|8989016
|250414-F-SL051-1274
|5893x3921
|2.21 MB
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|1
|0
