Agile Bison 25-1 tests off-loading procedures across Europe

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing offload a light tactical all-terrain vehicle from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 on April 14, 2025 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. Agile Bison strengthened interoperability between U.S. forces along with our NATO allies, reinforcing shared defense objectives in situations that simulated real-world conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)