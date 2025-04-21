U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 37th Airlift Squadron secure cargo to a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 on April 14, 2025 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Airmen practiced off-loading vehicles in order to ensure critical cargo could be delivered to locations where traditional methods of off-loading equipment may be unavailable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 09:05
|Photo ID:
|8989014
|VIRIN:
|250414-F-SL051-1030
|Resolution:
|3533x5310
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Agile Bison 25-1 tests off-loading procedures across Europe [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.