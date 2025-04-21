Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Agile Bison 25-1 tests off-loading procedures across Europe [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Agile Bison 25-1 tests off-loading procedures across Europe

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.13.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing offload a vehicle from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 on April 14, 2025 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The 435th Contingency Response Squadron were able to set up airfields and handle high-stakes logistics while maintaining operational momentum ensuring the ability to operate anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 09:05
    Photo ID: 8989013
    VIRIN: 250414-F-SL051-1272
    Resolution: 5664x3769
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Bison 25-1 tests off-loading procedures across Europe [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Agile Bison 25-1 tests off-loading procedures across Europe
    Agile Bison 25-1 tests off-loading procedures across Europe
    Agile Bison 25-1 tests off-loading procedures across Europe
    Agile Bison 25-1 tests off-loading procedures across Europe
    Agile Bison 25-1 tests off-loading procedures across Europe
    Agile Bison 25-1 tests off-loading procedures across Europe
    Agile Bison 25-1 tests off-loading procedures across Europe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    435th AGOW
    readiness
    435th CRG
    Agile Bison
    Agile Bison 25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download