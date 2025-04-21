Agile Bison 25-1 tests off-loading procedures across Europe

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing offload a vehicle from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 on April 14, 2025 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The 435th Contingency Response Squadron were able to set up airfields and handle high-stakes logistics while maintaining operational momentum ensuring the ability to operate anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 09:05
|Photo ID:
|8989013
|VIRIN:
|250414-F-SL051-1272
|Resolution:
|5664x3769
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
