Agile Bison 25-1 tests off-loading procedures across Europe

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing offload a vehicle from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 on April 14, 2025 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The 435th Contingency Response Squadron were able to set up airfields and handle high-stakes logistics while maintaining operational momentum ensuring the ability to operate anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)