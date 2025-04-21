Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Bison 25-1 tests off-loading procedures across Europe [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Agile Bison 25-1 tests off-loading procedures across Europe

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.13.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing prepare to offload several vehicles from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 on April 14, 2025 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. This exercise allowed Airmen to test their ability to deliver necessary supplies and personnel in conditions where traditional methods may not be available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 09:05
    Photo ID: 8989000
    VIRIN: 250414-F-SL051-1201
    Resolution: 5057x3365
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Bison 25-1 tests off-loading procedures across Europe [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    435th AGOW
    readiness
    435th CRG
    Agile Bison
    Agile Bison 25-1

