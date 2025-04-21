Agile Bison 25-1 tests off-loading procedures across Europe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing prepare to offload several vehicles from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 on April 14, 2025 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. This exercise allowed Airmen to test their ability to deliver necessary supplies and personnel in conditions where traditional methods may not be available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)