Agile Bison 25-1 tests off-loading procedures across Europe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing prepare to load a vehicle onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 on April 14, 2025 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Airmen practiced off-loading vehicles in order to ensure critical cargo could be delivered to locations where traditional methods of off-loading equipment may be unavailable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)