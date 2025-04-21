U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Fintan Nakada, 37th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, prepares to return to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, after completing off-loading procedures during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 on April 14, 2025 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The 37th Airlift Squadron provided tactical airlift for the exercise enhancing readiness and ensuring the ability to operate successfully in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 09:05
|Photo ID:
|8989001
|VIRIN:
|250414-F-SL051-1304
|Resolution:
|5958x3964
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Agile Bison 25-1 tests off-loading procedures across Europe [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.