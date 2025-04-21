Agile Bison 25-1 tests off-loading procedures across Europe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Fintan Nakada, 37th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, prepares to return to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, after completing off-loading procedures during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 on April 14, 2025 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The 37th Airlift Squadron provided tactical airlift for the exercise enhancing readiness and ensuring the ability to operate successfully in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)