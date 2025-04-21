Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Bison 25-1 tests off-loading procedures across Europe [Image 2 of 7]

    Agile Bison 25-1 tests off-loading procedures across Europe

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.13.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing load a light tactical all-terrain vehicle onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 on April 14, 2025 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The 37th Airlift Squadron provided tactical airlift for the exercise enhancing readiness and ensuring the ability to operate successfully in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

