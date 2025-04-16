Wings Over West Texas: Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” prepares for flight during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 20, 2025. For over seven decades, the Thunderbirds have been considered one of the top military aircraft demonstration teams, with a mission of inspiring and recruiting new and future Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)