    Wings Over West Texas: Day 2 [Image 2 of 7]

    Wings Over West Texas: Day 2

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    A T-33 Ace Maker performs an aerial maneuver during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 20, 2025. The airshow provided an opportunity for the local community to interact directly with the base and its Airmen and to say thank you to the community for the many years of dedicated support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2025
    Date Posted: 04.20.2025 18:29
    Photo ID: 8983326
    VIRIN: 250420-F-BO786-1245
    Resolution: 7744x4356
    Size: 8.87 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    This work, Wings Over West Texas: Day 2 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    Dyess AFB
    USAF
    WoWT

