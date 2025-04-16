Wings Over West Texas: Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A T-33 Ace Maker performs an aerial maneuver during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 20, 2025. The airshow provided an opportunity for the local community to interact directly with the base and its Airmen and to say thank you to the community for the many years of dedicated support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)