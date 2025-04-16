Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings Over West Texas: Day 2 [Image 3 of 7]

    Wings Over West Texas: Day 2

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    A T-33 Ace Maker performs during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 20, 2025. The T-33 is a two-seat version of the U.S. Air Force’s first jet fighter, the F-80 Shooting Star. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2025
    Date Posted: 04.20.2025 18:29
    Photo ID: 8983327
    VIRIN: 250420-F-BO786-1258
    Resolution: 5227x3485
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    This work, Wings Over West Texas: Day 2 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    Dyess AFB
    USAF
    WoWT

