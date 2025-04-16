A T-33 Ace Maker performs during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 20, 2025. The T-33 is a two-seat version of the U.S. Air Force’s first jet fighter, the F-80 Shooting Star. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2025 18:29
|Photo ID:
|8983327
|VIRIN:
|250420-F-BO786-1258
|Resolution:
|5227x3485
|Size:
|5.7 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wings Over West Texas: Day 2 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.