Wings Over West Texas: Day 2

A T-33 Ace Maker performs during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 20, 2025. The T-33 is a two-seat version of the U.S. Air Force’s first jet fighter, the F-80 Shooting Star. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)