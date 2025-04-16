Wings Over West Texas: Day 2

Melissa Burns, professional aerobatic pilot, performs during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 20, 2025. In 2006, at just 22 years old, Burns became the youngest female member of the United States Unlimited Aerobatic Team in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)
