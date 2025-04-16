The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” performs an aerial demonstration during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 20, 2025. The Thunderbirds showcase the skill and capabilities of the Air Force through high-speed maneuvers and tight formations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2025 18:29
|Photo ID:
|8983330
|VIRIN:
|250420-F-BO786-3100
|Resolution:
|8256x4644
|Size:
|16.09 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wings Over West Texas: Day 2 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.