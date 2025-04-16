Wings Over West Texas: Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” performs an aerial demonstration during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 20, 2025. The Thunderbirds showcase the skill and capabilities of the Air Force through high-speed maneuvers and tight formations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)