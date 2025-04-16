The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” performs an aerial demonstration during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 20, 2025. Wings Over West Texas: A Salute to Western Heritage was a free event open to the public designed to inspire future generations about different opportunities within the aviation industry. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2025 18:29
|Photo ID:
|8983329
|VIRIN:
|250420-F-BO786-3022
|Resolution:
|2253x4006
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wings Over West Texas: Day 2 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.