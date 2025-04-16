Wings Over West Texas: Day 2

Kevin Coleman, Red Bull’s Flying Bulls Extra 300 LX pilot, performs during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 20, 2025. The Flying Bulls is assembled from accomplished and experienced aviation experts who specialize in highly coordinated aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2025 18:29
|Photo ID:
|8983325
|VIRIN:
|250420-F-BO786-1010
|Resolution:
|6986x4657
|Size:
|10.1 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
