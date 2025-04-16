Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings Over West Texas: Day 2 [Image 1 of 7]

    Wings Over West Texas: Day 2

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    Kevin Coleman, Red Bull’s Flying Bulls Extra 300 LX pilot, performs during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 20, 2025. The Flying Bulls is assembled from accomplished and experienced aviation experts who specialize in highly coordinated aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2025
    Date Posted: 04.20.2025 18:29
    Photo ID: 8983325
    VIRIN: 250420-F-BO786-1010
    Resolution: 6986x4657
    Size: 10.1 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Thunderbirds
    Dyess AFB
    USAF
    WoWT

