Wings Over West Texas: Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kevin Coleman, Red Bull’s Flying Bulls Extra 300 LX pilot, performs during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 20, 2025. The Flying Bulls is assembled from accomplished and experienced aviation experts who specialize in highly coordinated aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)