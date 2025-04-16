Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    555th FS and FGS concludes Combat Archer U.K. [Image 7 of 7]

    555th FS and FGS concludes Combat Archer U.K.

    LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Asia Hayes, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons team chief, disarms an F-16 Fighting Falcon after a missile launch during Combat Archer U.K. at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 17, 2025. Combat Archer U.K. served as an evaluation exercise that demonstrated effective lethality by integrating the AGR-20 Falco laser-guided rocket to counter one-way drone attacks in a cost-effective manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 07:00
    Location: LAKENHEATH, GB
