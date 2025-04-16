555th FS and FGS concludes Combat Archer U.K.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Asia Hayes, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons team chief, disarms an F-16 Fighting Falcon after a missile launch during Combat Archer U.K. at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 17, 2025. Combat Archer U.K. served as an evaluation exercise that demonstrated effective lethality by integrating the AGR-20 Falco laser-guided rocket to counter one-way drone attacks in a cost-effective manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 07:00
Location:
|LAKENHEATH, GB
