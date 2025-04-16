555th FS and FGS concludes Combat Archer U.K.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies through the sky while practicing integrated air and missile defense during Combat Archer U.K. at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 17, 2025. Over the course of eight days, the 555th Fighter Squadron launched 70 sorties to test and evaluate multiple areas of operations, from missile employment to aerial gunnery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)