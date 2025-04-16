U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Maya Rhymer, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon to be disarmed after a missile launch during Combat Archer U.K. at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 17, 2025. Combat Archer is one of six elements in the Combat Weapons System Evaluation Program conducted to prepare and evaluate fighter squadrons’ readiness for combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 07:00
|Photo ID:
|8981498
|VIRIN:
|250417-F-ZJ681-4021
|Resolution:
|5251x3501
|Size:
|10.69 MB
|Location:
|LAKENHEATH, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 555th FS and FGS concludes Combat Archer U.K. [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.