555th FS and FGS concludes Combat Archer U.K.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Maya Rhymer, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon to be disarmed after a missile launch during Combat Archer U.K. at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 17, 2025. Combat Archer is one of six elements in the Combat Weapons System Evaluation Program conducted to prepare and evaluate fighter squadrons’ readiness for combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)