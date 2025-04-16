U.S. Air Force Capt. Glenn Bond, 83rd Fighter Weapons Squadron weapons chief, poses for a photo after completing a flight during Combat Weapons System Evaluation Program Chase at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 15, 2025. This was the first WSEP Evaluation as a certifying event evaluating a unit to deploy in the Air Force Force Generation cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 07:00
|Photo ID:
|8981500
|VIRIN:
|250415-F-ZJ681-2006
|Resolution:
|7281x4854
|Size:
|18.21 MB
|Location:
|LAKENHEATH, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WESP Chase [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.