WESP Chase

U.S. Air Force Capt. Glenn Bond, 83rd Fighter Weapons Squadron weapons chief, poses for a photo after completing a flight during Combat Weapons System Evaluation Program Chase at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 15, 2025. This was the first WSEP Evaluation as a certifying event evaluating a unit to deploy in the Air Force Force Generation cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)