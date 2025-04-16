Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Glenn Bond, 83rd Fighter Weapons Squadron weapons chief, poses for a photo after completing a flight during Combat Weapons System Evaluation Program Chase at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 15, 2025. This was the first WSEP Evaluation as a certifying event evaluating a unit to deploy in the Air Force Force Generation cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 07:00
    Location: LAKENHEATH, GB
    This work, WESP Chase [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    combat readiness
    83rd FWS
    IADM
    WSEP Chase

