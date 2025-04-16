555th FS and FGS concludes Combat Archer U.K.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon lands on the runway after a missile launch during Combat Archer U.K. at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 17, 2025. Combat Archer U.K. provided live-fire air-to-air experience against threat-representative targets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)