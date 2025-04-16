555th FS and FGS concludes Combat Archer U.K.

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off to perform a missile launch during Combat Archer UK at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 17, 2025. The 48th Fighter Wing hosted Combat Archer U.K. and assisted with ramp and hangar space, flying operations support and storage, transfer and build-up of weapons. Tyndall Air Force Base brought a 33-person team to conduct the evaluation portion of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|04.17.2025
|04.18.2025 07:00
|8981495
|250417-F-ZJ681-1013
|4219x2813
|6.65 MB
|LAKENHEATH, GB
|3
|0
