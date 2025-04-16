555th FS and FGS concludes Combat Archer U.K.

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon taxis down the runway after practicing integrated air and missile defense as a part of Combat Archer U.K. at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 17, 2025. This iteration of Combat Archer U.K. marked the second time the Combat Archer Weapons System Evaluation Program was held in Europe instead of the U.S., saving U.S. Air Forces Europe millions of dollars. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|04.17.2025
|04.18.2025 07:00
|8981499
|250417-F-ZJ681-2116
|7050x4700
|29.35 MB
|LAKENHEATH, GB
|2
|0
