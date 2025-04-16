250410-N-SI684-4054 Great Lakes, Ill. (Apr. 10, 2025) - At the lectern, Capt. Kerri Chase outlines her command philosophy: high standards, steadfast mentorship, and support for every Navy family. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Gray)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 09:57
|Photo ID:
|8979000
|VIRIN:
|250410-N-SI684-4054
|Resolution:
|5807x3872
|Size:
|10.2 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Passed, Mission Endures: Navy Reserve Leaders Mark New Chapter at Great Lakes [Image 6 of 6], by CDR Jeffrey Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Command Passed, Mission Endures: Navy Reserve Leaders Mark New Chapter at Great Lakes
No keywords found.