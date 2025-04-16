Command Passed, Mission Endures: Navy Reserve Leaders Mark New Chapter at Great Lakes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250410-N-SI684-7943 Great Lakes, Ill. (Apr. 10, 2025) - Capt. Shadrick Williams highlights his three leadership principles: lead from the front, hold others (and yourself) accountable, and leave every command better than you found it. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Gray)