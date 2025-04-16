250410-N-SI684-4441 Great Lakes, Ill. (Apr. 10, 2025) - The official party renders honors at the start of REDCOM Great Lakes Change of Command ceremony as the color guard presents the national colors, marking a solemn moment of naval tradition. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Gray)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 09:57
|Photo ID:
|8978982
|VIRIN:
|250410-N-SI684-4441
|Resolution:
|5807x3871
|Size:
|10.42 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Passed, Mission Endures: Navy Reserve Leaders Mark New Chapter at Great Lakes [Image 6 of 6], by CDR Jeffrey Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Command Passed, Mission Endures: Navy Reserve Leaders Mark New Chapter at Great Lakes
No keywords found.