Command Passed, Mission Endures: Navy Reserve Leaders Mark New Chapter at Great Lakes

250410-N-SI684-4441 Great Lakes, Ill. (Apr. 10, 2025) - The official party renders honors at the start of REDCOM Great Lakes Change of Command ceremony as the color guard presents the national colors, marking a solemn moment of naval tradition. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Gray)