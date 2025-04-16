250410-N-SI684-1310 Great Lakes, Ill. (Apr. 10, 2025) - Chaplin David Carlson and Capts. Shadrick Williams and Kerri Chase listen as Rear Adm. Steffen highlights REDCOM Great Lakes’ success and the Navy Reserve’s strategic importance. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Gray)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 09:57
|Photo ID:
|8978987
|VIRIN:
|250410-N-SI684-1310
|Resolution:
|5607x3737
|Size:
|10.27 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Passed, Mission Endures: Navy Reserve Leaders Mark New Chapter at Great Lakes [Image 6 of 6], by CDR Jeffrey Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Command Passed, Mission Endures: Navy Reserve Leaders Mark New Chapter at Great Lakes
No keywords found.