250410-N-SI684-4442 Great Lakes, Ill. (Apr. 10, 2025) - Rear Adm. Michael Steffen, Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command, delivers keynote remarks underscoring the Navy Reserve’s vital role in today’s contested global environment and REDCOM Great Lakes’ unmatched performance under Capt. Shadrick Williams’ command. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Gray)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 09:57
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
This work, Command Passed, Mission Endures: Navy Reserve Leaders Mark New Chapter at Great Lakes, by CDR Jeffrey Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Command Passed, Mission Endures: Navy Reserve Leaders Mark New Chapter at Great Lakes
